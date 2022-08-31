Carmel Valley News: Same paper, different day

Your Carmel Valley News will be on your driveway on Fridays instead of Thursdays starting this week. Our longtime printer has gone out of business and San Diego County no longer has a web press facility to print local newspapers. Papers will now be printed in Anaheim and we’ve had to adjust our delivery windows to compensate for the trucking times.

Mail delivery for the Del Mar Times and Solana Beach Sun will continue on Fridays.

Delivery to news racks, stores, hotels and other public locations in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carmel Valley will be done on Fridays.

It has been a challenging few years for newspapers, compounded by a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rapidly escalating costs, staffing and paper shortages. The Del Mar Times, Carmel Valley News and Solana Beach Sun have weathered these storms and are stronger than ever.

You can continue to count on us to keep you informed about issues important to the community and to celebrate all that’s good about Del Mar, Carmel Valley and Solana Beach.

Phyllis Pfeiffer, publisher