Remote meetings to continue in Del Mar

The Del Mar City Council voted Sept. 6 to continue holding remote meetings for another 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members had previously said they will consider a return to in-person meetings in October, but every month they have to approve 30-day extensions to hold remote meetings.

In addition to City Council meetings, the remote meetings resolution also applies to Design Review Board, Planning Commission and City advisory committee meetings.

The city originally targeted its first September meeting to restart in-person meetings, but changed course in July as COVID-19 case numbers increased. Council members plan to provide a five-week notice for their return to in-person meetings to alert the public and prepare council chambers, according to a city staff report.