Solana Santa Fe School ‘looking better than ever’

Over the summer, the Solana Beach School District expanded the scope of the Solana Santa Fe School modernization. Although there was a budget increase, the additional costs for the new-look Rancho Santa Fe school were contained within the approved overall budget of $26,049,000.

Brad Mason, the district’s director of facilities, maintenance and operations, said during construction they realized there was a need for a second lunch shelter to fit all K-6 students. With the placement of an additional lunch shelter, all students will have the shade they’ll need to enjoy their lunch break. As the new shelter impacted some blacktop play space, they were also able to take advantage of a new extended asphalt area for play, adding new basketball hoops and four-square courts.

The board approved the additional $274,000 of work at its Sept. 8 meeting.

In addition to the increase in cost, the project timeline has also shifted. Last year the project had an April 2023 completion date, however, now it is anticipated to be complete in August 2023, prior to welcoming students back for the 2023-24 school year. The next phase of the project includes the construction of the new two-story classroom building and an expansion of the south parking lot.

Solana Santa Fe started this school year with 325 students. Principal Matt Frumovitz said over the summer he got a little worried about the construction phase being completed on time but to his amazement, everything got done and the staff was ready to go on day one.

“The children are loving our new kindergarten play area, the child nutrition services kitchen is state-of-the-art and the children are benefitting from it and our new lunch areas daily. The new administrative offices, lunch room, restrooms, landscaping, playground areas, everything set an incredibly positive tone for the year,” Frumovitz said. “Our school is looking better than ever.”

