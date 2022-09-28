Clean Energy Alliance on pace to become 10th largest CCA in California

The Clean Energy Alliance, one of the state’s newest Community Choice Aggregation programs, is on pace to become the 10th largest CCA in California in 2024, the organization’s CEO said to the Del Mar City Council.

CCAs allow governments to procure their own energy for residential and business customers, typically with more renewable energy and at a slight discount compared to their traditional utility providers.

The CEA launched with the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carlsbad. In the next two years, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista and Oceanside will also join. That expansion will increase the agency’s number of accounts from 60,000 to 270,000, according to Clean Energy Alliance CEO Barbara Boswell.

The CEA has a 92.2% participation rate, she said. Customers are automatically enrolled, but have the option to remain with SDG&E.

Boswell also addressed SDG&E rate decreases, which has erased the savings over SDG&E that the CEA established earlier in the year for its customers.

Rates set in January and February gave Del Mar and Carlsbad customers an average $1.03 savings per month on the clean impact plus plan, which offers 50% renewable, 75% carbon-free energy. Solana Beach residents saved an average $7.89 savings per month with the clean impact plus plan. The difference in savings is due to an exit fee that SDG&E charges. Solana Beach doesn’t pay as high of a fee because the city, which formed its own CCA before the Clean Energy Alliance existed, broke from SDG&E earlier than the other cities.

When SDG&E decreased its rates a few months ago, Del Mar Clean Energy Alliance customers ended up paying $1.44 more per month, while Solana Beach customers had their average rate decrease cut to $5.42.

“This is a temporary condition,” Boswell said. “SDG&E has already filed a notice with the [Public Utilities Commission], letting the PUC know that they are now undercollecting revenue. They’re not covering sufficient revenue to cover costs.”