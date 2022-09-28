Share
County issues bacteria warning for Torrey Pines State Beach, Avenida De La Playa

Bacteria levels at the two beaches are elevated and may cause sickness, officials say

By Kristen Taketa
San Diego Union-Tribune
County officials warned Tuesday that bacteria levels at Torrey Pines State Beach and Avenida De La Playa in La Jolla Shores have exceeded state health standards and can cause illness to beachgoers.

Officials advise that people avoid water contact in those areas.

The Tijuana Slough shoreline near the U.S.-Mexico border remains closed because of unsafe bacteria levels.

The county has existing water quality advisories for the following other beach areas:

  • Shelter Island
  • Campland in Mission Bay
  • La Jolla Cove
  • Children’s Pool in La Jolla
  • Tidelands Park in Coronado
  • Imperial Beach shoreline
  • Silver Strand shoreline
Kristen Taketa is the K-12 education reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A Los Angeles-area native, she joined the U-T in 2018 after covering education for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

