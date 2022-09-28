‘Salute to Teachers’ airs Sunday

The 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” will be broadcast Sunday. The one-hour special honors and recognizes local teachers, including the five who were named San Diego County Teachers of the Year.

Cox Communications will televise the special at 9 p.m. Oct. 2 on YurView (Channel 4 on Cox and Spectrum).

The five San Diego County Teachers of the Year were announced in August, chosen from 40 nominees from districts within the county. They are Stephanie Cluxton, Torrey Hills School, Del Mar Union School District; Jacqueline Ma, Lincoln Acres Elementary, National School District; Aimee McCoy, Mesa Verde Middle School, Poway Unified School District; Juanita Nuñez, Ocean View Hills, Sunset, Smythe, Willow and La Mirada elementary schools, San Ysidro School District; and Melissa Rains, Castle Park Middle School, Sweetwater Union High School District.

They were recognized at a private reception and are now representing the county at the California Teacher of the Year program.

Produced in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education, the prerecorded “Cox Presents: Salute To Teachers” was hosted by Food Network personality and San Diego Magazine publisher Troy Johnson, who grew up in Poway.

The broadcast will also celebrate the 40 San Diego County educators named as district teachers of the year.

Besides Sunday’s broadcast, “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers” will replay at 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Visit salutetoteacherssd.com.

