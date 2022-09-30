Water bacteria advisories are lifted at La Jolla Shores, Torrey Pines State Beach, Windansea and Tourmaline Surfing Park

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted bacteria advisories Sept. 29 for the water at three beaches in the La Jolla area.

The advisories for La Jolla Shores at El Paseo Grande, Windansea at Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place, and Tourmaline Surfing Park at the Pacific Beach/La Jolla border had been issued the day before but were canceled after water quality samples met state health standards, the county said.

In addition, an advisory issued Tuesday for Torrey Pines State Beach and Avenida De La Playa was lifted after water quality samples met California’s health standards, according to a news release from the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality. An advisory was also lifted for the Silver Strand shoreline.

In an advisory, bacteria levels have exceeded state standards and may cause illness, according to DEHQ. People are cautioned to avoid contact with the water.

Elsewhere in La Jolla, ongoing advisories remain in effect at The Cove and the Children’s Pool.

For more information, visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073.

— San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Natallie Rocha contributed to this report.