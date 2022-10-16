Falcon royalty: Torrey Pines crowns homecoming king and queen

Torrey Pines High School celebrated homecoming on Sept. 30 with the halftime crowning of king and queen,

seniors Andy Livingston and Grace Flanagan.

The homecoming court reacts to the announcement of king and queen. (Anna Scipione)

The homecoming court included senior princesses Stella Mikolajewski, Lucy Holliday, Cami Jacobs and Morgan Mullins; senior princes Brandon Choy, Drew Smith, Dyl Friedland and Ben Trask; junior princess Sofia Kantor; junior prince Bryce Conover; sophomore princess Lauren Mills; sophomore prince Riley Tone; freshman princess Ella Phillips and freshman prince Jason Swain.

Senior prince and princess Brandon Choy and Morgan Mullins. (ANNA_SCIPIONE)

Students showed Falcon pride with a homecoming spirit week, capped by the football game and a Disco Fever homecoming dance.