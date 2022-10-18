Solana Beach, Del Mar Fire Chief Mike Stein will retire next month

Fire Chief Mike Stein is set to retire effective Nov. 3 after over 29 years of service as a professional firefighter, the last seven of which as fire chief for the Solana Beach, Del Mar and Encinitas Fire Departments.

“I am grateful to each and every one of our members for their work, sacrifice, professionalism, dedication, and service before self-attitude,” said Stein in a news release. “I am and always have been proud of being associated with the fine men and women of the Encinitas Fire & Marine Safety Department, the Solana Beach Fire Department and the Del Mar Fire Department.”

Stein is a third-generation firefighter with his grandfather serving with the Los Angeles Fire Department and his father serving with the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Prior to his appointment with the Encinitas Fire Department, Stein worked for the San Miguel Fire District where he was the district’s first paramedic coordinator and developed the District’s Peer Mentor Program. In 2009, as a battalion chief, he was assigned to the City of San Diego’s Office of Homeland Security where he managed a county-wide training program for both fire and law enforcement.

In 2013, Stein was awarded the US Army’s Sergeant Major’s Award from the California Emergency Management Agency for his work in Homeland Security. That same year he began his career with the Encinitas Fire Department as a battalion chief and was promoted to fire chief in 2015.