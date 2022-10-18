Solana Beach allocates funding for Chamber of Commerce

The city of Solana Beach will continue to provide $30,000 to fund the Chamber of Commerce, following a City Council vote on Oct. 12.

The city, which has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce since 1999, provided $15,000 each year to the Chamber until the 2021-22 fiscal year, when it upped the amount to $30,000.

The Chamber promotes the city and provides information to visitors through its visitor center at 210 Plaza St. and other advertising.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, in-person visits to the visitor center office have increased 32% per quarter compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year. There were nearly 5,000 visitors to the revamped Visit Solana Beach website in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, compared to 200 from fiscal year 2021-22.

It has used its funding for upgrading the website, creating a walking map with a QR code and other visitor center operations.

“The Chamber will continue to offer a variety of local area and regional guides, travel brochures, maps, etc. at the kiosk at the Train Station and the Chamber Office, and act as the ambassador of the community,” City Manager Greg Wade said in a staff report.