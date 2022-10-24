Assemblymember Maienschein secures over $1 million from state budget for Carmel Valley parks

Several Carmel Valley parks will receive upgrades as Assemblymember Brian Maienschein recently secured $1.1 million from the state budget to support the community’s outdoor amenities.

The $1.1 million will be distributed among three parks in the area: Sage Canyon Park will receive $633,000, Carmel Knolls Park will receive $250,000, and $250,000 was set aside for Carmel Mission Park.

“Our parks are one of the many places families frequent to enjoy the outdoors in our neighborhoods,” said Maienschein in a news release. “I’m proud to have secured this funding to help Carmel Valley make the necessary improvements to these parks, allowing them to continue offering a safe and comfortable place for the community.”

The City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department will work with Carmel Valley to coordinate and begin these improvements.