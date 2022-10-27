Share
1 killed, 1 injured when driver runs into trees in Fairbanks Ranch

The fatal crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. on Rancho Diegueno Road north of Alydar Corte; the passenger suffered moderate injures

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 42-year-old driver was killed and his passenger was injured when he ran a vehicle off a road and into trees in the Fairbanks Ranch community early Thursday, Oct. 27, officials said.

(File photo)

The crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. on Rancho Diegueno Road north of Alydar Corte, said California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber.

The driver of a BMW M550, a 42-year-old San Diego man, was heading south on Rancho Diegueno when he veered off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck two trees, Gerber said.

CHP officers and firefighters responded but the driver died before he could be taken to a hospital. A passenger in the car, a 43-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews were in the area until about 3:45 a.m. but traffic was minimally affected, officials said.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs are suspected to have contributed to the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP at (760) 643-3400.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

