MAEGA celebrates 50 years of awarding scholarships to local Latino students

Effie Lewis, Jane Morton, Adele Sloboda. Standing: Patrick Weir, board member Jan Weir
Effie Lewis, Jane Morton, Adele Sloboda. Standing: Patrick Weir, board member Jan Weir  (Robert_McKenzie)
MAEGA President Anna Vallez welcomes the guests
MAEGA President Anna Vallez welcomes the guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
Former board member Bill Berrier, Mary Kay Grim, Nancy Graff with the MAEGA 50th Anniversary sign
Former board member Bill Berrier, Mary Kay Grim, Nancy Graff with the MAEGA 50th Anniversary sign  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carolyn Zuniga, Virginia Zuniga, MAEGA President Anna Vallez, Rita Zuniga
Carolyn Zuniga, Virginia Zuniga, MAEGA President Anna Vallez, Rita Zuniga  (Robert_McKenzie)
Antonio Oroszco, MAEGA President Anna Vallez, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient/board member Emeritus Caroline Vallez, Peter Vallez
Antonio Oroszco, MAEGA President Anna Vallez, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient/board member Emeritus Caroline Vallez, Peter Vallez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alva Diaz, Capriano Enriquez, Dawna Dias-Patton, Raul and Alicia Diaz
Alva Diaz, Capriano Enriquez, Dawna Dias-Patton, Raul and Alicia Diaz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Liz and Robert Espinosa
Liz and Robert Espinosa  (Robert_McKenzie)
Founder Catalina Gonzalez's children Teresa Rincon, Cynthia Daniels, Richard Lapham (board member)
Founder Catalina Gonzalez’s children Teresa Rincon, Cynthia Daniels, Richard Lapham (board member)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Richard Huizar, Concepcion Huizar, Dede and David Huizar
Richard Huizar, Concepcion Huizar, Dede and David Huizar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Founder Catalina Gonzalez's grandchildren Cecelia O'Brien, Manny Rincon
Founder Catalina Gonzalez’s grandchildren Cecelia O’Brien, Manny Rincon  (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda and Norman Nyberg, Terry Ahsing
Linda and Norman Nyberg, Terry Ahsing  (Robert_McKenzie)
Andres Arciniega, Valentina Arciniega, Jorge Arciniega, Jon Paul Arciniega
Andres Arciniega, Valentina Arciniega, Jorge Arciniega, Jon Paul Arciniega  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nancy Graff, former board member Bill Berrier, Mary Kay Grim, 103-year-old board member Emeritus Deacon Al Graff
Nancy Graff, former board member Bill Berrier, Mary Kay Grim, 103-year-old board member Emeritus Deacon Al Graff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom Hernandez, Sharon Schendel, Jim Kohn
Tom Hernandez, Sharon Schendel, Jim Kohn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests at the event
Guests at the event  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandy Rombawa, David Voorhies, Asher Cruz, Rey Cruz
Sandy Rombawa, David Voorhies, Asher Cruz, Rey Cruz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kerry and Robin Witkin, Linda and Robin Grensted
Kerry and Robin Witkin, Linda and Robin Grensted  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Gloria Castellanos, Teresa Chavez, Manuel Chavez, Marisela Lozada
Board member Gloria Castellanos, Teresa Chavez, Manuel Chavez, Marisela Lozada  (Robert_McKenzie)
By Luke HaroldStaff Writer 
The Mexican American Educational Guidance Association (MAEGA), a nonprofit that awards scholarships to local Mexican American and other Latino students in the San Dieguito Union High School District who move on to college, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 5 at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa.

“You can see the stars on the ceiling, stars on the tables,” said Anna Vallez, president of MAEGA and a scholarship recipient in 1974. “We are recognizing all our stars tonight.”

Jodi Kodesh, master of ceremonies, said MAEGA “is the epitome of a grassroots organization that started and grew purely from donors who genuinely cared about their community.”

The nonprofit’s founder, Don Lapham, met a high school student who excelled in track, but couldn’t go to college because he needed to work to support his family.

“At the time, there were very few scholarships, especially for Latinos,” said Kodesh, a meteorologist and owner of Level Up Skin Care. “So Don called a few of his good friends, and Don had some amazing friends.”

From the first $10,000 that an early supporter contributed, MAEGA has collected about $3 million for scholarships over its 50 years.

The event included a video presentation where past MAEGA recipients shared stories of how the nonprofit helped shape their lives. Julie Esparza Brown, a professor in the Department of Special Education at Portland State University, said in the video that her first Latino teacher provided a “much-needed role model of a teacher who looked and sounded like my community” during her senior year in high school.

“MAEGA was a terrific start and model for me that I could follow so we can change the color of the teacher workforce,” Esparza Brown said in the video. “Gracias MAEGA for the belief in my future, and education is truly the equalizer.”

Jorge Arciniega, who graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1975, attended UCLA with dreams of being a professional musician.

“Not confident that I would be able to make a living as a musician, I decided to go for something a little bit less rigorous,” Arciniega said in the video. “So I applied to Harvard Law School and decided to become a lawyer, and that’s what I’ve done for the past 40 years.”

Recent MAEGA scholarship recipient Eduardo Torres, who lives in Carlsbad and attended the ceremony, said he might look to transfer to a UC school.

“I’m happy that I’m a MAEGE recipient and I’m happy to be a MAEGA alumni,” he said.

For more information, visit www.maega.org.

Luke Harold

