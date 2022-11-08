Incumbents lead in most North Coast school elections, San Dieguito’s Area 5 remains close

In San Dieguito Union High School District’s Area 5, a tight race is unfolding between Phan Anderson and the incumbent trustee Julie Bronstein. With the early returns, Anderson has the lead to represent Area 5, which includes the communities of Pacific Highlands Ranch and Carmel Valley.

In San Dieguito’s Trustee Area 3, Jane Lea Smith has pulled ahead with a significant lead over Sheila King. The new trustee will fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Melisse Mossy and represent the communities of Cardiff, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe.

In Area 1, which represents Encinitas Rimga Viskanta has a large lead over David Carattini. The new trustee will fill the seat vacated by Mo Muir.

In the Del Mar Union School District, a packed field of seven candidates vied for three seats up for grabs. The three incumbents Scott Wooden, Katherine Fitzpatrick and Doug Rafner are currently holding the top spots, with challenger Danielle Roybal trailing.

This election was Solana Beach School District’s first since transitioning to trustee areas from at-large elections. In Area 1, which represents Solana Beach, the incumbent Debra Schade is poised to win with a sizable lead over challenger Aubrey Huff.

The incumbent Gaylin Allbaugh has a slight edge over Chuck Ringer in the early results in Area 4, which includes Pacific Highlands Ranch and portions of Carmel Valley and Rancho Santa Fe.

In early results, the four candidates in the Rancho Santa Fe School District remain in a tight race for the two available seats with incumbents Jee Manghani and Kali Kim so far taking the top spots, closely followed by Paul Seitz and Cristian Zarcu.