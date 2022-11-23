Share
Chase Bank, Armstrong Garden property in Del Mar sold

The Chase Bank and Armstrong Garden property on Via de la Valle has been sold.
The Chase Bank and Armstrong Garden property in Del Mar was recently sold for $19.5 million.

The 3.24-acre property on the corner of Via de la Valle and San Andres includes three freestanding retail buildings with existing tenants including the garden center, Chase branch and US Bank.

Mike Moser of Retail Insite handled the transaction and represented the seller, P&G Enterprises, in the sale to Kleege Enterprises.

