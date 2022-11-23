Team BerryBotics wins top awards at FIRST LEGO League competition

Team BerryBotics, made up of 6th grade students in the Solana Beach School District, Siddharth Goel (Solana Pacific Elementary), Lihito Ikedo (Solana Pacific Elementary), Silas Rostami (Solana Pacific Elementary), Sanjana Nambiar (Solana Pacific Elementary) and Sanmayu Nandipati (Solana Ranch Elementary) competed in this year’s FIRST LEGO League competition as a rookie team.

Their team was primarily coached by Canyon Crest Academy student Shrey Goel. The team was tasked with building and programming a LEGO robot to complete a unique set of missions, as well as tackling a real world problem and presenting a solution. This year’s topic was energy. Team BerryBotics created a unique solution to make tidal energy more environmentally safe. At the Poway qualifying competition, they won 1st place in robot performance, as well as the coveted Champion’s Award, advancing them to the next level of competition. Team BerryBotics will compete next at the San Diego Regionals in December.