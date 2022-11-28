San Diego County might owe you money: $1M still unclaimed
Does San Diego County owe you money? There is a long list of people who can apply for unclaimed funds
San Diego County might owe you money, but the deadline to get it back is quickly approaching.
There is roughly $1.1 million left to be given back, said the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30at 11:59 p.m. The most common reason why the county might owe you money is overpaying on taxes.
San Diegans can check to see if they are owed money on the county’s website: Sdttc.com.
“With the cost of living what it is, and the holidays approaching, I’m sure people can use this money,” wrote Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister in a news release. “My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego. The average refund is $755, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”
The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is required by state law to put unclaimed money in the general fund if no business or person claims it in three years.
There are a lot of very small amounts for individuals, such as $10, but the totals get pretty high for a lot of businesses. Orange County-based telecommunications company Mobilite is owed nearly $10,000, Village Wood Condominiums are owed $3,400, and Rancho Sante Fe retail hub Cielo Village is owed $3,538.
If you don’t have access to a computer, you can also visit branches of the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office downtown, in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos and Kearny Mesa. Or you call and ask: 877-829-4732.
If a person finds their name, the office has a one-page form to fill out that can be downloaded off the website. Potentially slowing things down: If the refund is more than $500, it needs to be notarized, which can usually be done at a UPS store, PostalAnnex or individual notaries.
Claims should be emailed to: refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov.
Or, if you are already somewhere getting it notarized, you can also mail it:
San Diego County Treasurer Tax Collector
ATTN: Financial Division/Property Tax Refund Claim
1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162
San Diego, CA 92101
In the past five years, the office has refunded more than $383,300. There are nearly 2,000 unclaimed refunds this year.
