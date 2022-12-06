Man dies in fiery head-on collision near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

A 55-year-old man was killed in a fiery head-on collision the evening of Dec. 5 near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in La Jolla, according to San Diego police.

Police responded to a call just before 6:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of North Torrey Pines Road, where the man had been riding a Triumph motorcycle heading south. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle crossed onto the northbound side and collided head-on with a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, the Police Department said.

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

The two occupants of the 4Runner were not injured, according to authorities.

The Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.