Carmel Valley all-girls robotics team advances to 2022 Robotics Championship

Team Imagination, a Carmel Valley based all-girls First Lego League robotics team competing in the Explore division qualified for the 2022 SUPERPOWERED Championship to be held on Dec. 17, at the University of California Riverside.

Team Imagination has been working for months to prepare for the regional competition, which was held last weekend at High Tech High Mesa. Team Imagination built and programmed a miniature robot to complete a number of required missions, built a model to simulate renewable energy production, and gave an oral presentation and answered questions on their robot and model. Team Imagination also won the Best Coding Award at their regional competition. Team Imagination consists of team members Ashley Caligiuri, Alivia (Livy) Brittain, Stella Hadjivassiliou, Alexandra Klekota, Penelope (Penny) Clemens, and Clara Vasconcelos-Kraus, and are coached Meredith Caligiuri and Mary Matyskiela.