Local Brainy Builders First Lego League team excels at regional championship tournament

The Brainy Builders are a First Lego League team, comprised of a group of six talented 8th graders from local schools including Carmel Valley Middle School, Pacific Trails Middle School and Santa Fe Christian. On Dec. 3, they competed in the High Tech High So Cal FLL Super Powered regional championship tournament recording the highest robot game score in Southern California and placing second overall including robot game, robot design, innovation project, and core values. The Brainy Builders are mentored by the Torrey Pines Millennium Falcons FRC team.

Their Smartlet innovation project is a new fully DC outlet system with negotiated voltage, blackout prevention, built-in timer, and magnetic connection. When fully implemented, the Smartlet could save San Diego County about $200 million per year in electricity costs.

The team is looking forward to competing in the So Cal championships at UC Riverside on Dec.17. The team members include Callum, Chloe, Jackson, Miles, Sophia, and Trey.