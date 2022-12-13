Solana Highlands robotics teams advance to So Cal championships

Two local Solana Highlands Elementary School FIRST Lego League (FLL) explore teams competed in the So Cal FLL Super Powered regional championship tournament on Dec. 3-4 at Poway High School. The Electric Doritos won the team model award and The Electric Builders won the most robust design award. Both teams of second graders will now move on to compete in the So Cal championships at UC Riverside on Dec. 17.

The Electric Doritos display teamwork. (Nicollette Emhe and Hailun Zhou)

The FLL robotics annual challenge involves designing, building and programming robots to complete challenges, researching and working on a solution to a problem based on the year’s theme. The teams then must present their work clearly at the competition, while demonstrating core values and professionalism.

Solana Highlands’ Electric Builders. (Nicollette Emhe and Hailun Zhou)

The Electric Energy Builders boys team is made up of Ryan, Deniz, Sammy and Stephen. The Electric Doritos mixed team includes second graders Micayla, Lexi, Mildrey, Austin, Onni and Karthik.