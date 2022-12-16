New Fire Chief Josh Gordon appointed by City of Encinitas

The City of Encinitas recently announced its new fire chief, Josh Gordon. In his new capacity, Gordon will oversee the Encinitas Fire and Marine Safety Department, the Solana Beach Fire Department, and the Del Mar Fire Department, according to a news release.

Fire Chief Josh Gordon (Robert McKenzie)

“I am honored and humbled to have been asked to lead our Fire Department,” Gordon said in the news release. “I look forward to working with the entire department to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

“The city is pleased to have hired its next fire chief from within,” City Manager Pamela Antil said in the news release. “Chief Gordon, who served the Encinitas community for over 12 years, has made his career with us. I am confident in his ability to lead our fire department forward, as well as his long-term commitment to the job.”

Gordon has over two decades in public service in both the public and private sectors. He began his fire career in the Encinitas Fire Department as a firefighter in 2010 and has held every rank – firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief and, most recently, deputy chief. Gordon also holds a master’s degree from Colorado State University – “Global in Organizational Leadership with a specialization in Project Management.” He and his wife, Lindsey, of over 20 years, have two children, a son Kolby and a daughter Kendyl.

Gordon also has deep family ties to the community. He grew up in Encinitas and spent most of his youth in the same house on Gardena Road near San Dieguito High School. He attended Cardiff Elementary, Ada Harris Elementary, Oak Crest Jr High School, and graduated from La Costa Canyon High School.

“The Fire Department is made up of brave, courageous people who do everything they can to keep our communities safe and protected. I am committed to build upon this legacy of excellence,” Gordon said in the news release.

Gordon’s appointment follows after the previous fire chief, Mike Stein, retired at the beginning of November. He was officially pinned as fire chief on Dec. 14 and introduced as the new fire chief at the regular Encinitas City Council meeting that evening.

