David Zito becomes new deputy mayor of Solana Beach

Solana Beach City Councilmember David Zito will serve as the city’s deputy mayor for the next year, following a unanimous vote by the council on Dec. 14.

Zito is the third deputy mayor in Solana Beach since the city switched to four council districts with a separately elected mayor. Before that, there were five council members who served at large and all rotated the mayor and deputy mayor positions every December.

Councilmember Kristi Becker, who won re-election with 70% of the vote in the November election, served as deputy mayor in 2020. Councilmember Kelly Harless, who just stepped down after serving a full term on the council, was deputy mayor over the past year.

Zito was re-elected in 2020 to represent Solana Beach’s newly formed District 1 after running unopposed. The district is located west of I-5 and north of Lomas Santa Fe Drive in the city’s northwestern quadrant. He has served on the City Council since 2012, including two one-year terms as mayor and a half-year term that he completed in 2018 after the sudden resignation of Ginger Marshall.

Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner is two years into her term as the city’s first separately elected mayor after running unopposed in 2020.