Del Mar board selects Gee Wah Mok as new president

Gee Wah Mok has been named the new president of the Del Mar Union School District board.

In taking over the gavel, Mok thanked the board members for their confidence in him and outgoing president Erica Halpern for her leadership over the last four years.

New DMUSD Board President Gee Wah Mok. (Gerardy Photography)

“This group is a really great group that works so well together. We have very differing points of view yet we respect one another, we value each other’s opinions and we want to hear each other’s voices….it’s not a given that that’s what happens at every school board,” Mok said.

At the Dec. 14 meeting, Trustees Scott Wooden. Katherine Fitzpatrick and Doug Rafner were sworn in following their re-election to the board in November. Fitzpatrick was selected to serve as the new board clerk.

Wooden, the top vote-getter of the eight candidates on the ballot in the election, said he was “honored and humbled” to serve another four years on the board. Like Rafner, he is entering his fourth term on the board, serving the community for the last 10 years.

Many of the board members recently attended the California School Boards Association’s annual convention and remarked on how strong and healthy the Del Mar district is compared to some of the challenging issues other boards are facing. But there is always room for continuous improvement, Wooden said.

As the district moves forward with its new strategic plan in the coming year, he hopes they are able to identify weak links and solve problems and not symptoms: “We’re a wonderful district and we’re going to get better,” Wooden said.

