Local Brainy Builders First Lego Team wins second place overall award at So Cal FLL Super Powered Championship

The Brainy Builders are a First Lego League team, composed of a group of six talented 8th graders from local schools including Carmel Valley Middle School, Pacific Trails Middle School, and Santa Fe Christian. On Saturday, Dec. 17, they competed in the So Cal FLL Super Powered Championship tournament placing second overall. The second place overall award was achieved by fully embracing the “Core Values” while achieving excellence and innovation in Robot Performance, Robot Design, and the Innovation Project.

Their “Smartlet” Innovation Project is a new fully DC outlet system with negotiated voltage, blackout prevention, built-in timer, and magnetic connection. When fully implemented, the Smartlet could save San Diego County about $200 million per year in electricity costs

Robot game with Callum and Miles

(Copyright of Brainy Builders)

The team secured an invitation to the Asia Pacific Open Championships this summer in Australia. To cover the costs of the trip and to develop a more advanced Smartlet prototype, the team is looking for corporate sponsorships. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please send an email to brainybuildersfll@gmail.com

The team members include Callum McCall, Chloe Chiu, Jackson Szekeres , Miles Krawitz, Sophia Hu, and Trey Riddle. The Brainy Builders are mentored by the Torrey Pines Millennium Falcons FRC team. This year the team was coached by Chris Riddle and Howard Chiu.