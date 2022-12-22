Animal shelter’s leader speaks at U.N.’s Economic and Social Council meeting

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s president and CEO, Mike Arms, addressed the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council on Tuesday, Dec. 13, about the animal shelter’s efforts to advocate for humane education and animal welfare worldwide. The center was appointed special consultative status in August.

The international outreach work of the Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit in helping animal welfare organizations grow and become more efficient has extended across several continents and includes hosting The Business of Saving Lives conferences internationally. Recently the conferences were in Australia and Estonia; next year’s is in Scotland.

Building an international network of humane societies and related groups has allowed the Helen Woodward center to become close to organizations providing relief to animal shelters in crisis during the war in Ukraine. The nonprofit raised more than $350,000 in donations to support its animal rescue efforts.

Arms addressed nongovernmental organizations that are in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council during the meeting in the United Nations Headquarters in New York. He was accompanied by the center’s vice president of development, Renee Resko, and social media and technology manager, Jacqueline Kelleher, who presented the center’s views and goals. The meeting was broadcast online on United Nations Web TV at media.un.org/en/webtv.

“In its 50 years, the center has had a direct impact in over 180 countries and its campaigns have helped to save the lives of over 19 million pets ... center representatives have provided guidance to many countries that are working on legislation to protect animals and stray pets. The center also hopes to break the cycle of human abuse which correlates with animal abuse,” Arms said in his speech.

The nonprofit’s goal at the United Nations is largely to share the importance of the animal-human bond advocate for the humane treatment of animals and support people in need by connecting them to animals along with being a resource to animal advocates, rescue organizations and animal caretakers.

“Helen Woodward Animal Center’s passionate belief that animals help people and people help animals through trust, love and respect creates a legacy of caring. Working with the Economic and Social Council and other groups we can inspire our youth. Teaching our youth to become more humane today can lead to a more humane world tomorrow,” Arms said.

For more information about the Helen Woodward Animal center, visit animalcenter.org.