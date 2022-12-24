Solana Highlands’ Electric Doritos wins Enthusiastic Imaginative Innovators Award
The Solana Highlands Elementary School FIRST Lego League team #26610 the Electric Doritos competed in the Southern California Championship on Dec. 17, winning the Enthusiastic Imaginative Innovators Award.
The team is composed of a group of second grade friends Micayla, Onni, Lexi, Karthik, Mildrey and Austin. Denham McCall and Simone Suvi are the team’s coaches.
