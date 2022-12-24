Team Archimedes wins Motivate award in FIRST Lego League championship

Team Archimedes 411, a rookie FIRST Lego League robotics team of Carmel Valley students took second place in the robot design at the SoCal Regional tournament and then won the Motivate Award in the Southern California Championship on Dec. 17.

The Motivate award celebrates a team that embraces the culture of FIRST Lego League through team building, team spirit and displayed enthusiasm. The team includes Carmel Valley students Shuya Qin, Yusen Qin, Ian Zhang, Zerui Wang, Tianze Shen and Aiden Yan.

The name “411” draws on the fact that five of the team members are fifth graders, one is a fourth grader and one is a third grader.

Shuya is a fifth grader and Yusen is in the fourth grade at Solana Pacific Elementary School. Fifth grade team members Ian, Zerui and Tianze attend Carmel Del Mar and Aiden is a third grader at Sycamore Ridge.

