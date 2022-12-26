Carmel Valley all-girls robotics team wins 2022 Southern California Robotics Championship

Team Imagination, a Carmel Valley-based all-girls First Lego League robotics team competing in the Explore division won first place at the Southern California 2022 Championship held on Dec. 17 at the University of California Riverside. Team Imagination was only one of two teams in all of Southern California to achieve a perfect 105-point score on both of its robot mission runs.

Team Imagination built and programmed a miniature robot to complete a number of required missions over a two-and-a-half-minute time period, built a model to simulate renewable energy production, and gave an oral presentation and answered questions on their robot and model.

Team Imagination members. (Copyright of Team Imagination)

Team Imagination also won the Teamwork Award at the competition. Team Imagination consists of team members Ashley Caligiuri, Alivia (Livy) Brittain (not pictured), Stella Hadjivassiliou, Alexandra Klekota, Penelope (Penny) Clemens, and Clara Vasconcelos-Kraus. The team is coached by Meredith Caligiuri and Mary Matyskiela, and is sponsored by Viasat, Inc.