Santa Fe Christian student receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

Siena Porcelli, an 8th-grade student at Santa Fe Christian Schools (SFC), has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. This is the first year that Procelli has achieved this award, as she has logged more than 100 volunteer hours with the National Charity League (NCL) this year. NCL’s multi-generational philanthropic organization of mothers and daughters helps over 6,000 charities in the United States. Porcelli’s work with NCL promotes human welfare by honoring, inspiring, and supporting those in need in the greater San Diego area, according to a news release.

Porcelli has been at SFC for five years. Her passions include performing and singing on stage, and she aspires to pursue music or aerospace engineering as a future career. At Santa Fe Christian, Porcelli is a part of the Chamber Chorale, theater, Chapel Service Team, and middle school volleyball team. Outside of school, Porcelli volunteers at her church, plays club volleyball year-round, dances ballet, and has a leadership role within her Girl Scout Troop.

Porcelli’s many passions are reflected in the majority of her volunteer hours, as Porcelli has spent roughly 157 hours this year working at animal shelters, making gifts and toys for children in need, and serving at meal distribution events with NCL. Siena Porcelli’s busy schedule and leadership roles only add to her volunteering accomplishments.

Since the start of middle school, Porcelli has completed over 390 community service hours with the National Charity League, Girl Scouts, and SFC’s Chapel Service Team. Porcelli describes that connecting her passions and volunteering vocations “makes [her] feel good to see the impact that volunteering can have on people in [her] community. Volunteering gives [her] the opportunity to step out of [her] comfort zone, build people skills, and gain confidence in leadership roles.”

Maintaining a balanced schedule for 8th-grader Porcelli may seem a hefty task. However, mentored and supported by their teachers, students at SFC are encouraged to discover their interests and pursue them as contributing members of the greater San Diego community. “Here, students grow in their strengths, not only as inquisitive scholars but as compassionate, thoughtful individuals,” stated Principal Dr. Todd Deveau in the news release.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country. Porcelli was honored for using her time and talents to bring positive change in the San Diego community, the news release stated.

To learn more about Santa Fe Christian students making a positive impact on communities in need, visit sfcs.pub/3uSD76v