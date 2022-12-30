Solana Beach council sets committee, board and commission appointments

Solana Beach City Council members recently set their roster of appointees to the various boards, committees and commissions within the city and throughout the region that oversee water, transportation, education and a wide array of other public services.

Jill MacDonald, the only new member of the council following the November election, will serve on the San Dieguito River Valley JPA, North County Dispatch JPA and League of California Coastal Cities Group, among a few other appointments. Of the council standing committees, MacDonald will serve on the Fire Department Management Governance & Organizational Evaluation and School Relations committees.

Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner will continue representing the city on the San Diego Association of Governments Board of Directors. Councilmembers David Zito and Jewel Edson are the first and second alternates, respectively.

Councilmember Kristi Becker, who won re-election in November, will continue to represent the city on the Clean Energy Alliance Board of Directors. Zito is the alternate.

Edson will continue representing the city on the North County transit district’s board of directors. NCTD MacDonald is the alternate.

Council members typically serve these appointments for two-year terms, unless otherwise specified by a particular board, commission or committee. Appointments are re-evaluated by the council every two years.