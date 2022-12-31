News

Potential military device forces brief evacuation in Solana Beach

A lifeguard found a tube with “military nomenclature” sticking out of the sand; bomb/arson team determined it was empty

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SOLANA BEACH — 

Authorities briefly evacuated a coastal stretch of Solana Beach Friday, Dec. 30, after a lifeguard found a suspicious device sticking out of the sand, a sheriff’s official said.

The Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit was called in shortly after 9 a.m. after a device described as a tube was spotted in the area of Fletcher Cove, Lt. David Collins said.

“The tube had military nomenclature that suggested it could be a military ordinance,” he said.

The Bomb/Arson Unit determined the tube was empty, he said.

The Fletcher Cove parking lot was briefly cleared out while the bomb squad worked. The area was reopened after the device was deemed safe.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement