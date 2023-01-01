News

Man crashes into wall in Del Mar, taken to hospital

By City News Service
Share

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a wall outside of a Del Mar home Friday, Dec. 30. 2022.

The solo crash happened just before 5 a.m. at 4957 El Camino Real, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Officials were investigating the collision.

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement