Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Encinitas identified as Canyon Crest alum

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday, Jan. 1, in Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said. Friends have identified the young man killed as David D'Lima, a 23-year-old graduate of Canyon Crest Academy.

Sheriff’s deputies and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the crash site at Encinitas Boulevard and Coast Highway 101, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

(File photo)

“A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard,’’ Collis said. “The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area.’'

D'Lima suffered major injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“David was an intelligent, responsible, kind, compassionate, and loving human and friend,” read a post made to a Go Fund Me account set up to support David’s family. “He always knew how to make everyone laugh, and his smile encouraged many.”

According to the site, at Canyon Crest Academy he excelled in basketball, academics and “bringing endless joy to our high school community.” After high school, D'Lima attended UC Santa Barbara and graduated with a degree in environmental science

“His loving soul touched everyone along the way,” the site read.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver’s side, the sergeant said.

The sheriff’s Traffic Division was handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call (760) 966-3500 or the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

To donate to the David D'Lima Go Fund Me page, visit bit.ly/3CzEWcC