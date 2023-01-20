Longtime tennis coach Alex Levie named ‘Pro of the Year’

Longtime local tennis instructor Alex Levie received the Male Pro of the Year Award Jan. 13 at the San Diego District Tennis Association’s annual banquet at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, according to a news release.

During 35 years as a coach and business owner, Levie has served thousands of children and their families in Del Mar, Carmel Valley and Rancho Santa Fe.

“My philosophy is, ‘Have fun, work hard, and always show good sportsmanship,’” he said.

Levie attended Torrey Pines High School and was a top competitor in singles and doubles at Arizona State University. In 2010, he received the United States Professional Tennis Association’s Professional of the Year Award.

In 2006, his family received a United States Tennis Association Family of the Year Award.

During its awards banquet, the San Diego District Tennis Association recognizes individuals, clubs and tournaments that make a significant contribution to San Diego tennis throughout the year.

Learn more at www.tennisdelmar.com