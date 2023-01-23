Solana Beach student artists win district poster contest

On Jan. 19, the Solana Beach School District board honored student artists who brought life to the set of skills and disposition that defines a successful district student.

This past fall 2022, all Solana Beach School District students were encouraged to participate in a poster contest to design a visual representation of each of the district’s six Student Promotion Profile descriptors: Acting Resourcefully, Practicing Civic Mindedness, Thinking Interdependently, Living Adventurously, Learning Endlessly and Leading Boldly.

The district was overwhelmed by over 400 entries submitted. In November and December all students, staff, and families were invited to vote on the posters they felt best represented each profile descriptor.

The winning poster artists were sixth graders Junseo Kwon, Amara Hean, Olivia Gorson, Liam Gelberg, Ava Lo and second grader Ben Pai.

