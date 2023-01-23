Renovated Surf and Turf Tennis Center in Del Mar holds grand opening event

Surf and Turf Tennis Center in Del Mar held a grand opening Jan. 22 for its newly renovated and remodeled facilities, with food, raffles and a chance for a few hundred people who attended to get their first look.

Jesse Steinburg, part of the new ownership team selected by the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said he’s “super passionate about making the courts where I grew up playing a great asset for the community.”

“Since we officially started Dec. 1, the reaction we got from the community... people showing up saying we’re excited, we like your vision for the facility,” said Steinburg, who grew up in Del Mar playing on the center’s courts, and graduated from Torrey Pines High School and UC San Diego.

He added that the club’s goal is to continue serving tennis players of all ages throughout the community, from children who are just getting started to high school students who want to train for college and beyond.

The upgraded clubhouse was one of the more notable improvements for longtime tennis players who have frequented the facility over the years.

“I just knew that this was such a fine location that Del Mar deserved a top facility, and they’ve been waiting for many years for a top facility,” said Matthew Jones, director of tennis and former Division 1 college tennis player. “We’re just so grateful we can deliver that for the families. We hope they can call this place home.”

Surf and Turf Tennis Club is located at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. For more information, visit delmartennis.com.