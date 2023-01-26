News

Jan. 26: Crime Log

Jan. 19

-Vandalism-7800 block of Highlands Village Place, Pacific Highlands Ranch, 5:05 p.m.

Siren
(File photo)

Jan. 20

—Grand theft-400 block of Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 4 p.m.

—Petty theft-200 block of S. Helix Avenue, Solana Beach, 5:04 p.m.

—Felony grand theft, shoplifting-7800 block of Highlands Village Place, Pacific Highlands Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

—Assault, battery on person-500 block of Stratford Court, Del Mar, 8:48 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-10900 block of West Ocean Air Drive, Torrey Hills, 9 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-12500 block of Portada Place, Carmel Valley, 10 p.m.

Jan. 21

—DUI-13000 block of El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, 10:41 a.m.

—Residential burglary-4800 block of Alberson Court, Carmel Valley, 2 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-12900 block of Carmel Creek Road, Carmel Valley, 4 p.m.

—Assault, simple battery-5400 block of Sonoma Place, Carmel Valley, 6 p.m.

—Assault, simple battery-13400 block Pacific Highlands Ranch Place, Pacific Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-3700 block of Mykonos Lane, Carmel Valley, 10 p.m.

