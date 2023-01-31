Residents propose traffic signal at Derrydown Way intersection in Carmel Valley

A group of residents came before the Carmel Valley Community Planning board this month to request a new traffic signal for the intersection of Carmel Country Road and Derrydown Way. The item will be on the action agenda for consideration at the board’s Feb. 23 meeting.

Derrydown Way is one of the only streets on the long sloping Carmel Country Road without a stop light—the adjacent Craven Ridge Way and Stone Haven Way within a little over a half-mile stretch have each had lights installed within the last 10 years. Currently there’s a four-way stop at the Derrydown intersection and neighbors said there have been many near misses and multiple times a week someone blows through the stop sign.

Resident Mark Goldberg said he first requested that the city take a look at a potential traffic light for the intersection about two years ago and then again recently. The city considered traffic patterns and accident history and determined that a light was not warranted, prompting the alternative process.

“We want to go back to the city to revisit the application for the traffic light and would like the support of this community group,” Goldberg said at the board’s Jan. 26 meeting.

The city’s study showed that there had been one accident at the intersection in five years but Goldberg didn’t believe that to be true—he lives on the corner and has personally gone out to assist in three accidents. So many neighbors talk of near misses at the intersection that a San Diego Police officer frequently sits there and tickets drivers: “While appreciated, that cannot be a good use of police resources,” Goldberg said.

The majority of the board supported considering the traffic signal at their next meeting, the sole hold-out being board member Vic Wintriss, who is generally opposed to traffic lights as they are expensive and create pollution. Board member Jeffrey Heden said it would be helpful for the board to understand the criteria the city uses for a stoplight, so that the board can be consistent in decisions and hopefully have a successful installation. Cost and funding will also need to be considered.

“I think anything that is going to improve public safety in a community is worth doing,” said board member Michelle Strauss. “This is a major road with lots of traffic and I think it’s worth looking into studying, adding our support to the community.”

Three seats up for election on Carmel Valley planning board

The Carmel Valley Community Planning board will hold its elections on March 23, hoping to fill three board vacancies. The representative seats up for election are Carmel Valley Area 3 ( now vacant as Steve Davison has announced his resignation), Area 4 (Debbie Lokanc), Area 6 (vacant), Developer seat, (Allen Kashani), Pacific Highlands Ranch Property owner seat (Daniel Curran) and Pacific Highlands Ranch District 2 (vacant).

The board meets on the fourth Thursday of every month (currently on Zoom) and terms are for two years. If anyone is interested in running or learning more about the seats, email Chair Frisco White at white@wwarch.com. More information can be found at sandiego.gov/planning/community-plans/carmel-valley/planning-group

