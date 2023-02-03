Del Mar school district looking for volunteers for Citizens’ Oversight Committee

The Del Mar Union School District is seeking volunteers from the community to serve on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC). The committee provides oversight of the $186 million bond program, ensuring bond proceeds are used to support school modernization and construction projects as authorized by Measure MM, passed by local voters in November 2018.

The district is looking for a volunteer who represents an active member of a business organization. Applications are currently available and are due Feb. 17.

In order to maintain objectivity as part of the committee’s responsibilities, district employees, contractors and vendors to the district are prohibited from serving as members of the committee. More information concerning the independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, its membership, responsibilities and application for appointment can be found on the district’s website at dmusd.org/Measure-MM/Measure-MM.