Pedestrian struck by bike at Torrey Pines and has ‘life-threatening’ injuries
San Diego Police said the collision was serious and resulted in a fractured skull and a brain bleed
Share
An 85-year-old man was struck by a cyclist early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, near the entrance of Torrey Pines State Beach and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
San Diego Police said a 63-year-old cyclist hit the pedestrian, who sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed, around 9:30 a.m. on North Torrey Pines Road. The cyclist was also injured with a laceration above his left eye.
San Diego Police are investigating and encourage anyone with additional information to call 888-580-8477.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.