Pedestrian struck by bike at Torrey Pines and has ‘life-threatening’ injuries

San Diego Police said the collision was serious and resulted in a fractured skull and a brain bleed

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
An 85-year-old man was struck by a cyclist early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, near the entrance of Torrey Pines State Beach and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

San Diego Police said a 63-year-old cyclist hit the pedestrian, who sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed, around 9:30 a.m. on North Torrey Pines Road. The cyclist was also injured with a laceration above his left eye.

San Diego Police are investigating and encourage anyone with additional information to call 888-580-8477.

