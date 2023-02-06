San Dieguito school board approves interim associate superintendent of business services position

On Jan. 31, the San Dieguito Union High School District board approved moving John Addleman into the role as the interim associate superintendent of business services for the remainder of the school year. With the agreement, Addleman will be filing in for Tina Douglas, who is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Addleman will be compensated based upon an annual salary of $205,352 paid in equal monthly installments and will return to his position of executive director of planning services when the superintendent role is permanently filled.

Douglas has been serving as interim superintendent since the firing last spring of Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward. As Douglas was juggling the interim position and her former post in business services, she had help from Addleman. In November, Douglas brought forward a contract for Addleman to serve as the interim associate superintendent of business services but it failed to pass in a 2-1 vote with Clerk Katrina Young voting against it. With her vote in opposition, Young said she wanted to look at the district holistically as there were other departments shouldering extra burdens and possibly in need of more support.

Following the meeting, Douglas resigned as interim superintendent effective Jan. 31 and moved back into her prior position. The board then rescinded its acceptance of her resignation at a special meeting on Jan. 10 and she agreed to remain in the interim role until a new superintendent is hired.

In addition to approving Addleman’s new role, on Jan. 31 the board also approved a $13,917 stipend for Addleman for the out-of-class work performed since May and a $13,639 stipend for Daniel Young for his work filling in for Addleman’s planning services position.

“The work that they do is very much appreciated, my previous vote had nothing to do with their work performance,” Young said. “My concern was making sure that not just one department was set in terms of restructuring of our divisions, I wanted to make sure all divisions were set.”

Young said despite the administrative vacancies, she has been ensured that this was the only contract necessary to make sure the district is not overworking any of its employees.