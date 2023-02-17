News

Feb. 16: Crime log

Siren
(File photo)

Solana Beach

Feb. 7

—Assault, willfull cruelty to a child with minor injury-200 block of N. Acacia Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

Feb. 9

—Motor vehicle theft-300 block of Solana Hills Drive, 4 a.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-900 block Via Mil Cumbres, 12:01 a.m.

—Vandalism-900 block of Jeffrey Road, 3 p.m.

Feb. 10

—Grand theft from person, purse snatching-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:55 p.m.

Del Mar

Feb. 9

—Vehicle break-in/theft-13600 block of Mar Scenic Drive, 2 p.m.

Feb. 10

—Petty theft-900 block of Highland Avenue, 1:08 a.m.

Feb. 11

—Disorderly conduct-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 9:30 p.m.

—Fraud-1200 block of Camino Del Mar, 3:24 p.m.

Feb. 12

—Vehicle break-in/theft-12800 block of Caminito De Las Olas Street, 1 a.m.

Carmel Valley

Feb. 6

—Grand theft-12600 block of El Camino Real, 6 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-11300 block of Saddle Cove Lane, 6 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-3800 block of Pell Place, 11 p.m.

Feb. 9

—Felony vandalism, $400 or more in damages-12200 block of El Camino Real, 12:30 p.m.

—Grand theft-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:20 p.m.

Feb. 10

—Vehicle break-in/theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 7:50 a.m.

—Residential burglary-12700 block of Ashley Falls Drive, 12:47 p.m.

—Residential burglary-3900 block of Torrey Hill Lane, 3 p.m.

—Street robbery, no weapon-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 5:39 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-3700 block of Caminito Cielo Del Mar, 6 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-3200 block of Paseo Village Way, 9:10 p.m.

Feb. 11

—Vehicle break-in/theft-12700 block of Torrey Bluff Drive, 9 p.m.

Pacific Highlands Ranch

—Feb. 6

—Assault, battery on peace officer/emergency personnel-Carmel Valley Road and Lopelia Meadows Place, 5:01 p.m.

Feb. 7

—Fraud-13500 block of Lliac Court, 10 a.m.

