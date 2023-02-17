Feb. 16: Crime log

—Fraud-13500 block of Lliac Court, 10 a.m.

—Assault, battery on peace officer/emergency personnel-Carmel Valley Road and Lopelia Meadows Place, 5:01 p.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-3200 block of Paseo Village Way, 9:10 p.m.

—Street robbery, no weapon-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 5:39 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 7:50 a.m.

—Felony vandalism, $400 or more in damages-12200 block of El Camino Real, 12:30 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-12800 block of Caminito De Las Olas Street, 1 a.m.

—Petty theft-900 block of Highland Avenue, 1:08 a.m.

—Grand theft from person, purse snatching-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:55 p.m.

—Vehicle break-in/theft-900 block Via Mil Cumbres, 12:01 a.m.

—Motor vehicle theft-300 block of Solana Hills Drive, 4 a.m.

—Assault, willfull cruelty to a child with minor injury-200 block of N. Acacia Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

