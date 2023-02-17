Solana Beach School District classified staff receives salary increase

The Solana Beach School District board ratified a tentative agreement between the Solana Beach Association of Support Professionals and the district, modifying the 2020-23 collective bargaining agreement. The agreement approved at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting includes a 5% salary increase for classified staff, retroactive to July 1, 2022.

Classified employees include positions such as school para-educators, office staff, custodians and child nutrition staff. SBSD board President Debra Schade said she was excited that negotiations were completed and resulted in a positive outcome: “We really value our support professionals,” she said.

Last month, the board approved a 4.25% on-schedule salary increase for unrepresented employee groups, which includes administration, management, confidential and supervisory employees. Negotiations began in January with the Solana Beach Teachers Association on certificated teacher contracts for the 2022-23 school year.

