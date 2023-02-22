News

Crash into tree in Rancho Santa Fe kills 1, injures 1

A man driving a Toyota Camry east on Via de la Valle died after he veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A teen passenger in the car survived.

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 19-year-old man was injured in a solo-vehicle fiery crash into a tree that killed the driver in Rancho Santa Fe late Sunday, Feb. 19, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man driving a Toyota Camry east on Via de la Valle, east of Las Palomas, veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree shortly after 11:30 p.m. The car then caught fire, officials said.

The driver, who has not been identified, died before he could be taken to a hospital. His age was not released.

His teenage passenger, an Encinitas resident, suffered burns and other injuries from the crash. The passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, said CHP Officer Hunter Gerber.

The road was closed so the crash could be investigated. Gerber said it isn’t known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CHP at (760) 643-3400.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

