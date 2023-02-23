News

Sheriff’s detectives investigating drive-by shooting in Solana Beach

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Via Chica Court and Via Mil Cumbres, officials said

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting early Thursday, Feb. 23, that left two bullet holes in a home but no one injured, officials said.

Siren
(File photo)

The shooting was reported just after midnight near the intersection of Via Chica Court and Via Mil Cumbres, officials said.

According to a news release, a white pickup was traveling along one of the streets when a person inside the vehicle fired four gunshots, two of which struck a home.

There were two people inside the home at the time, but neither one was injured, officials said.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the truck involved in the shooting. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

NewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement