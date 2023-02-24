Feb. 23: Crime log

—Grand theft from building-12900 block of El Camino Real, 7:30 p.m.

—Assault, simple battery-6600 block of Elegante Way, 11 a.m.

—Commercial burglary-500 block of Via de la Valle, 5:15 a.m.

—Commercial burglary-300 block of S.Cedros Avenue, 4:49 a.m.

