Feb. 23: Crime log

Solana Beach

Feb. 13

—Commercial burglary-500 block of Stevens Avenue, 1 p.m.

Feb. 14

—Commercial burglary-300 block of S.Cedros Avenue, 4:49 a.m.

—Commercial burglary-500 block of Via de la Valle, 5:15 a.m.

Feb. 18

—Disorderly conduct, alcohol-700 block of Valley Avenue, 11:25 p.m.

Del Mar

Feb. 15

—Burglary-300 block of 9th Street, 10 p.m.

Carmel Valley

Feb. 15

—Assault, simple battery-6600 block of Elegante Way, 11 a.m.

—Grand theft from building-12900 block of El Camino Real, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

—Grand theft-12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive, 3 p.m.

