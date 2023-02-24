Feb. 23: Crime log
Share
Solana Beach
Feb. 13
—Commercial burglary-500 block of Stevens Avenue, 1 p.m.
Feb. 14
—Commercial burglary-300 block of S.Cedros Avenue, 4:49 a.m.
—Commercial burglary-500 block of Via de la Valle, 5:15 a.m.
Feb. 18
—Disorderly conduct, alcohol-700 block of Valley Avenue, 11:25 p.m.
Del Mar
Feb. 15
—Burglary-300 block of 9th Street, 10 p.m.
Carmel Valley
Feb. 15
—Assault, simple battery-6600 block of Elegante Way, 11 a.m.
—Grand theft from building-12900 block of El Camino Real, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
—Grand theft-12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive, 3 p.m.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.