Solana Beach approves amendments to electrification ordinance

Solana Beach City Council members approved a few minor amendments during a Feb. 22 meeting to an ordinance that outlines building decarbonization and electric vehicle installation requirements.

“Those include elements for solar, decarbonization efforts, electrification and electric vehicle installations, all to have an impact on our reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our city,” Solana Beach City Manager Greg Wade said.

The amendments include additional clarity on when new residential units would be required to provide an electric vehicle charging station for development.

The council unanimously voted to approve the first reading of the amended ordinance. After a second reading, the ordinance will be submitted to the state’s Building Standards Commission for review.

The original ordinance was one of two local laws that implemented building electrification standards for new construction.

More than 70 California cities have adopted new building codes to replace gas with electricity, according to a list compiled by the Sierra Club. Carlsbad and Encinitas are the two other San Diego County cities that have adopted similar building code standards. Del Mar council members have also begun the process of adopting a building electrification ordinance.

Many of the other cities that have already adopted building electrification ordinances are in Northern California.

The topic of electrification standards have also caused national controversy after a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner mentioned the possibility of banning gas stoves in an interview with Bloomberg, citing health and safety concerns. The White House later clarified that President Biden doesn’t support a gas stove ban, and that the commission was not proceeding with a ban.