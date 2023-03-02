Weekly crime log
Share
SOLANA BEACH
Feb. 20
- Vehicle break-in/theft-800 block of Viva Court, 1:49 a.m.
- Commercial burglary-600 block of Via de la Valle, 2 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct-300 block of Pacific Avenue,3:38 a.m.
Feb. 21
- Residential burglary-800 block of Del Mar Downs Road, 8:30 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-10000 block of Cerro Verde Drive, 5 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-1000 block of Cerro Largo Drive, 6 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-300 block of Via China Court, 9 p.m.
- Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-500 block of Via de la Valle, 9:48 p.m.
Feb. 23
- Assault, battery on person-800 block of Stevens Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
- Felony assault, shooting at inhabited dwelling/vehicle-300 block of Via China Court, 12:09 a.m.
Feb. 24
- Grand theft, shoplifting-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 7:33 p.m.
DEL MAR
Feb. 24
- Motor vehicle theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 11:45 a.m.
- Theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 11:45 a.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Feb. 20
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of Foxhound Way, 5 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of Shannon Ridge Lane, 10 p.m.
Feb. 21
- Residential burglary-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 10:04 p.m.
Feb. 22
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12900 block of Cristallo Place, 12:30 a.m.
Feb. 23
- Residential burglary-12800 block of Corbett Court, 1:15 p.m.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.