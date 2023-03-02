Weekly crime log

News

cop car
SOLANA BEACH

Feb. 20

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-800 block of Viva Court, 1:49 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary-600 block of Via de la Valle, 2 a.m.
  • Disorderly conduct-300 block of Pacific Avenue,3:38 a.m.

Feb. 21

  • Residential burglary-800 block of Del Mar Downs Road, 8:30 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-10000 block of Cerro Verde Drive, 5 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-1000 block of Cerro Largo Drive, 6 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-300 block of Via China Court, 9 p.m.
  • Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-500 block of Via de la Valle, 9:48 p.m.

Feb. 23

  • Assault, battery on person-800 block of Stevens Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
  • Felony assault, shooting at inhabited dwelling/vehicle-300 block of Via China Court, 12:09 a.m.

Feb. 24

  • Grand theft, shoplifting-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 7:33 p.m.

DEL MAR

Feb. 24

  • Motor vehicle theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 11:45 a.m.
  • Theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 11:45 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

Feb. 20

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of Foxhound Way, 5 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of Shannon Ridge Lane, 10 p.m.

Feb. 21

  • Residential burglary-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 10:04 p.m.

Feb. 22

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12900 block of Cristallo Place, 12:30 a.m.

Feb. 23

  • Residential burglary-12800 block of Corbett Court, 1:15 p.m.
