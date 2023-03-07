GoFundMe helps Solana Beach residents support family, friends in Turkey after earthquake

An online fundraiser has generated about $14,000 as of the first week of March for a Solana Beach family from Turkey that wants to help family members and others who have been devastated after the recent earthquakes.

According to the GoFundMe page, the Uz family “has been catastrophically devastated by the loss of life in their family caused by the earthquakes in Turkey.”

“They are raising money to help pay for basic items such as clothing, socks, shoes, blankets, etc.,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Sinem Uz, who has lived in Solana Beach with her family since 2009, said she is “so thankful” for the support her family has received from the community. The online fundraiser started out with a relatively modest $2,000 goal before nearly 200 donors drove the total into five figures.

“It’s very hard to build again, all the memories and all the historical things,” said Uz, who works as a crossing guard at Skyline Elementary School and in the cafeteria at Solana Vista School.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, according to government and media reports. The Associated Press reported that there has been more than $34 billion in damage caused.

Uz said multiple family members and friends were among the casualties. She said that her husband, Orhan, and their two children plan on visiting Turkey at the end of the school year, taking as many supplies as they can.

For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-uz-family-get-aid-to-turkey